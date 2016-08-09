(Repeats to change slug)
GENEVA Aug 9 The United Nations on Tuesday
called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in the Syrian city
of Aleppo, in which it said two million residents were left
without access to running water or electricity after attacks hit
civilian infrastructure last week.
"The U.N. is extremely concerned that the consequences will
be dire for millions of civilians if the electricity and water
networks are not immediately repaired," a statement from Yacoub
El Hillo, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria,
and Kevin Kennedy, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for
the Syria crisis, said.
The United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) warned of
risks for children in particular.
"These cuts are coming amid a heat wave, putting children at
a grave risk of waterborne diseases," UNICEF said.
