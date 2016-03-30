MOSCOW, March 30 Damascus will base its dialogue
on solving the Syrian conflict at the next round of talks in
Geneva on the United Nations basic principles document, Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with Russia's RIA
news agency published on Wednesday.
Last week, Syrian and opposition parties considered a
document drawn up by a U.N. special envoy outlining basic
principles in what one diplomat described as a "baby step"
forward.
"For now, we cannot say that something was achieved at the
Geneva talks but we have started from the basics, namely
formulating the basic principles on which negotiations will be
based," Assad said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by
Christian Lowe)