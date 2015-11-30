(Adds background)
PRAGUE Nov 30 There are terrorists among the
Syrian refugees making their way to Europe, Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad told Czech Television in an interview, excerpts
of which were broadcast on Monday.
Asked whether Europeans should fear refugees from Syria,
Assad said: "It's a mixture. The majority, they are good
Syrians, they are patriots... But of course you have
infiltration of terrorists among them, that is true."
Czech Television said it had interviewed Assad in Damascus
and would air the piece in full on Tuesday.
Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees have reached Europe
this year, often without documents, sparking fears in many
countries that Islamic militants may be among them.
Islamic State's attack on Paris on Nov. 13 has heightened
calls in the EU for more controls on people arriving.
Two of the Paris attackers had their fingerprints taken
while travelling through Greece in October, a Paris prosecutor
said. One was identified as Ahmad al-Mohammad from a Syrian
passport found near his body, although it was not clear whether
the passport was genuine or stolen.
Turkey has promised to help stem the flow of migrants to
Europe in return for cash, visas and renewed talks on joining
the EU, in a deal struck on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)