MOSCOW, March 31 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russia's RIA news agency that that the people of Syria are not interested in the Russian military contingent leaving the country either now or in the future, the agency reported on Thursday.

"Inviting a foreign contingent ... is a right of any state," Assad was cited as saying. "Therefore, nobody can forbid it, except in cases when it is directly spelled out in the constitution." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)