VIENNA A 14-year-old boy from Austria was sentenced to a two-year jail term on Tuesday for preparing to join militants in Syria and researching how to build a bomb, a court spokeswoman said.

The Turkish citizen, who pleaded guilty to the charges, has been in pretrial custody since October. Sixteen months of the sentence was suspended, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)