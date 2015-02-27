BAGHDAD At least eight people were killed by bombs and rocket fire in Baghdad on Friday, police and medical sources said.

They said a bomb exploded in the predominantly Sunni neighbourhood of Al-Saydiya, in southern Baghdad, killing three civilians while two Katyusha rockets hit the nearby neighbourhood of al-Shurta, killing two people.

Three more people were killed when another bomb exploded in Saba al-Bour neighbourhood in the north of the capital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, which came as Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's government battles Islamic State fighters who control large swathes of northern and western Iraq, and have sent bombers into the capital. On Tuesday, a string of deadly attacks killed at least 37 people.

Police also discovered the bodies on Friday of six unidentified young men in Baghdad's northern al-Husseiniya district. The men, who had been shot dead, were blindfolded and their hands were tied behind their backs.

