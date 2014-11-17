(Updates with new quotes from father)
By Rebecca Naden and Ahmed Aboulenein
CARDIFF, Wales Nov 17 The father of a British
man who was reported to be among a squad of Islamic State
jihadists filmed beheading Syrian soldiers denied on Monday that
the man shown in the video posted online was his son.
Ahmed Muthana was quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper on
Monday as saying his 20-year-old son Nasser Muthana appeared to
be among a group of 16 jihadists who were seen on the video,
which also showed the killing of American hostage Peter Kassig.
"I cannot be certain, but it looks like my son," Ahmed
Muthana, who lives in the Welsh capital city of Cardiff, was
quoted as saying.
But when he spoke to other reporters later on Monday outside
his home, he said: "That is not my son, the nose is different,
it does not look like my son."
"I have not seen my son since November 2013 but that is not
my son," Muthana said. He also told Reuters by telephone that
the man shown in the video was not his son.
The announcement of aid worker Kassig's death, the fifth
such killing of a Western captive by Islamic State (IS), formed
part of the 15-minute video which showed the beheadings of at
least 14 men who Islamic State militants said were pilots and
officers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Islamic State, which controls swathes of Iraq and Syria,
includes thousands of foreign combatants and has become a magnet
for jihadi volunteers from Europe and North America, Western
intelligence agencies have said.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said there was a
strong likelihood that a 22-year-old French citizen also
appeared in the beheading video.
The British Foreign office declined to comment.
IS has previously released videos of the beheading of two
American and two British men which feature a masked, black-clad
militant brandishing a knife and speaking with an English
accent, who has been dubbed "Jihadi John" by British media.
Sunday's video showed all of the killers but the black-clad
militant unmasked and the Daily Mail said the man who appeared
to be Nasser Muthana was standing alongside Jihadi John.
Nasser Muthana had already appeared in a online video
released in June urging Muslims to join IS.
His younger brother Aseel had also travelled to Syria after
both were radicalised in Cardiff, his father told the BBC in
June. Nasser Muthana's school friend Reyaad Khan also appeared
in the online footage in June, various media reports said.
(Reporting by Rebecca Naden and Ahmed Aboulenein in Cardiff,
Kate Holton and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Crispian
Balmer, Giles Elgood, Guy Faulconbridge and Sonya Hepinstall)