LONDON Nov 16 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Sunday he was horrified by a video posted online
by Islamic State militants which claims American hostage Peter
Kassig has been beheaded.
Kassig is also known as Abdul-Rahman, a name he took
following his conversion to Islam while in captivity.
"I'm horrified by the cold blooded murder of Abdul-Rahman
Kassig. ISIL (Islamic State) have again shown their depravity.
My thoughts are with his family," Cameron, who is in Australia
for a meeting of G20 leaders, said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)