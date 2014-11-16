LONDON Nov 16 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday he was horrified by a video posted online by Islamic State militants which claims American hostage Peter Kassig has been beheaded.

Kassig is also known as Abdul-Rahman, a name he took following his conversion to Islam while in captivity.

"I'm horrified by the cold blooded murder of Abdul-Rahman Kassig. ISIL (Islamic State) have again shown their depravity. My thoughts are with his family," Cameron, who is in Australia for a meeting of G20 leaders, said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)