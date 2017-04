PARIS French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday there was a very strong likelihood that an Islamic State militant who appears on a beheading video released by the group at the weekend was a 22-year-old French citizen.

"This analysis (by French intelligence services) suggests with a very high probability that a French citizen could have directly participated in carrying out these abject acts," Cazeneuve told journalists, adding that the man in question had left to go to Syria in August 2013.

(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)