PARIS France's government spokesman said on Wednesday it seemed that a second man who appears on a beheading video released by Islamic State at the weekend was a French citizen.

"It seems that there is a second Frenchman," Stephane Le Foll told BFM TV. "We are checking his identity," he said declining to confirm a name circulating in French media.

The Paris prosecutor said on Monday analysis by its DGSI security service had confirmed that one of the men shown herding prisoners to the execution site was Maxime Hauchard, a Frenchman from Normandy who left for Syria in August 2013.

The 15-minute video posted online shows the decapitations of at least 14 men who Islamic State said were pilots and officers loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The video also shows the severed head of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig.

