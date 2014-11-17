(Expands on number of French citizens involved with Islamist
PARIS Nov 17 France said on Monday there was a
very strong likelihood that an Islamic State militant who
appears on a beheading video released by the group at the
weekend was a 22-year-old French citizen.
The 15-minute video posted online shows the decapitations of
at least 14 men who Islamic State said were pilots and officers
loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The video also shows
the severed head of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig.
France's interior minister said analysis by its DGSI
security service suggested that one of the men shown herding
prisoners to the execution site was Maxime Hauchard, a Frenchman
from the northern Eure region who left for Syria in August 2013.
"This analysis suggests with a very high probability that a
French citizen could have directly participated in carrying out
these abject acts," Bernard Cazeneuve told journalists.
The disclosure came hours after a father in Britain said he
believed his son, a British medical student, was in the Islamic
State squad filmed beheading the soldiers.
Hundreds of Western volunteers have joined the ranks of
Islamic State insurgents in Syria and Iraq. The French and
British governments have said that any citizen participating in
executions would face consequences for their acts.
French authorities have said that about 1,000 citizens are
involved in jihadi cells linked to Syria and Iraq, including
those fighting, in transit or who have returned.
Cazeneuve said on Sunday there were 375 French citizens in
the Syrian and Iraqi theatre of operations.
Judges last year opened a preliminary investigation against
Hauchard on suspicion that he was participating in a conspiracy
to commit terrorist acts, the charge commonly levied against
citizens who have fought with Islamist militants.
Hauchard, whom French media have said was known in his home
town as "friendly, easygoing" and without a criminal record, was
interviewed by BFMTV in the summer saying that his goal in
joining Islamic State was to become a martyr.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan and Mark
Heinrich)