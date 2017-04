A former colleague of U.S. aid worker Abdul-Rahman Kassig, is seen on a projection screen as he speaks from Sweden during a news conference calling for Kassig's release in Tripoli, northern Lebanon November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

CAIRO Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria claimed in a video posted online on Sunday that they had beheaded American hostage Peter Kassig.

The video did not show the beheading but showed a masked man standing with a decapitated head covered in blood lying at his feet.

Speaking in English in a British accent, the man says: "This is Peter Edward Kassig, a U.S. citizen."

Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which appeared on a jihadist website and on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State.

The video also shows a number of other people being beheaded.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Lin Noueihed, Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence; CATEGORY-WORLD)