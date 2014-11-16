WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. government is
working to confirm the authenticity of a claim by Islamic State
militants that they have murdered American Peter Kassig,
President Barack Obama's National Security Council (NSC) said on
Sunday.
"The intelligence community is working as quickly as
possible to determine its authenticity," the NSC said, referring
to a video posted on a jihadist website.
"If confirmed, we are appalled by the brutal murder of an
innocent American aid worker and we express our deepest
condolences to his family and friends, " NSC spokeswoman
Bernadette Meehan said in a statement.
