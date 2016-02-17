A Belgian soldier patrols along ''Winter Wonders'', a Christmas market in central Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2015, following tight security measures linked to the fatal attacks in Paris. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Belgian investigators searching houses linked to suspects in the Islamist militant attack on Paris in November found a video tracking movements of a man linked to the country's nuclear industry, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

La Derniere Heure newspaper reported earlier that police hunting for Belgian links to the shootings and suicide attacks that killed 130 people in Paris found information suggesting that Islamic State militants, who claimed responsibility for the carnage, was also looking into targeting a nuclear power plant.

The newspaper said investigators carrying out house searches in December found a video lasting several hours showing footage of the entrance to a home in the north of Belgium.

The images showed the arrivals and departures of a certain man, who investigators determined was the director of Belgium's nuclear research programme, La Derniere Heure said.

The paper said investigators established that the video was taken from a hidden camera which was subsequently removed by two individuals, adding it was unclear when the images were taken.

Federal prosecutors, in a statement, confirmed the existence of the images found during its house searches following the Paris attacks and that the images featured a person with links to the nuclear industry.

The statement did not identify the person or give other details.

