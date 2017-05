U.S. Vice President Joe Biden gestures during a news conference at the Swedish government offices, Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden thanked the President of the Iraqi Kurdish Region Masoud Barzani for Kurdish commitment in the fight against Islamic State in a call between the two leaders on Wednesday, the White House said.

Biden also reiterated U.S. support for close cooperation between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, it said.

