* Army says it is gaining ground, closing in on city
* Recapturing Zabadani would be strategic gain for Assad
* City is close to border and Beirut-Damascus highway
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT, July 4 The Syrian army and the Lebanese
Hezbollah militia said they had launched a major ground and air
assault on the rebel-held Syrian city of Zabadani on Saturday
and were closing in on insurgents holed up inside.
The army, with its Shi'ite ally Hezbollah, has long sought
to wrest control of Zabadani from Sunni rebels who have held it
since 2012, a year after the start of the Syrian civil war. The
city is near the Lebanese border and the Beirut-Damascus highway
that links the countries, and so capturing it would be a major
strategic gain for Syrian President Bashar al Assad's
government.
Footage released on Hezbollah's TV channel al Manar and
Syrian state TV showed large plumes of smoke rising from the
city, and the sounds of aerial bombardment and heavy artillery
shelling could be heard. New footage showed artillery rounds
being fired from high ground in a mountain range that surrounds
the Zabadani towards the centre of the city.
The once popular resort city, northwest of the capital
Damascus, is one of the rebels' last strongholds along the
border. It was part of a major supply route for weapons sent by
Syria to Hezbollah before the 2011 outbreak of the Syrian
conflict, which has killed over 200,000 people.
The Syrian army said it had inflicted heavy casualties on
"the terrorist groups fortified inside the city" and was
advancing from several fronts towards their positions.
A hilltop west of Zabadani that overlooks rebel positions,
known as Qalat al Tel, was also captured, the army said.
The rebels said they had planted mines around the city,
which is now mostly deserted, and were well prepared to repel
the assault.
The assault began at dawn with a heavy barrage of missiles
accompanied by dozens of aerial bombings raids and a large
deployment of ground troops, rebel sources said.
The insurgents, using ex-Russian army tanks and long-range
artillery, pounded army positions and prevented any advance,
said Abu Ado from the Islamist Ahrar al-Sham brigade.
"The bombardment is not stopping from the air, from
helicopters, and missiles fired from artillery vehicles, and
they are trying to advance, but God is with us," the rebel
commander told Reuters from the battlefield.
The Syrian military and pro-government fighters have
regularly clashed with insurgents in the mountainous area north
of the capital, and violence from the four-year-old civil war
has regularly spilled over into Lebanon. The rebel groups in the
area include al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front.
Iranian-backed Hezbollah - which has been a crucial ally to
Assad, sending fighters to bolster his forces - has in recent
months stepped up its assault on rebel outposts along the
Qalamoun mountain region straddling the Lebanese Syrian border.
The aim of the campaign was to cut rebel arms supply routes
along the rugged border terrain.
A major military campaign by the Syrian army and the
Lebanese group to capture Zabadani, which is part of Assad's
effort to shore up his control over western Syria, had been
expected in recent days.
The Syrian army is fighting on several other fronts; as well
as battling rebels around the southern city of Deraa and the
northern city of Aleppo, it has been fighting Islamic State as
the militant group attempts to seize government-held areas of
the northeastern city of Hasaka.
