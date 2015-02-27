PARIS Feb 27 France and Britain dismissed on
Friday any suggestion of restoring relations with Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, saying this would likely end all hope
of a political transition and push moderates into the arms of
radical Islamist groups.
With the rise of Islamic State insurgents, some European
|Union member states are critical of the position in Paris and
London and say it might be time to re-establish communication
with Damascus given that a four-year-old revolt has failed to
overthrow Assad, diplomats say.
In a column published in Arabic daily Al-Hayat and France's
Le Monde, the French and British foreign ministers hit back at
those who sought a rapprochement with Assad by saying he was
using the fear of Islamic State, which has seized wide areas of
northern and eastern Syria, to win back international support.
"Some seem sensitive to this argument," Laurent Fabius and
Philip Hammond wrote. "In reality, Bashar represents injustice,
chaos and terror. We, France and Britain, say no to all three."
There have also been calls from some politicians and former
officials in both countries for a new strategy. This week a
four-man cross-party delegation of French parliamentarians
travelled to Syria and some met with Assad, and triggering a
national debate on the issue.
Former British Army chief Lord Dannant has previously said
countries would have to work with Assad to defeat Islamic State,
while the U.N. envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said earlier
this month that Assad must be part of the solution for defusing
the conflict in Syria.
"After 220,000 deaths and millions displaced, it is illusory
to imagine that a majority of Syrians would accept to be ruled
by the one who torments them," Fabius and Hammond wrote.
"To end their hopes of a better future in a Syria without
Assad would be to radicalise even more Syrians, push moderates
towards extremism and consolidate a jihadist bastion in Syria."
An initially peaceful street uprising against Assad has
spiralled into a civil war that has seen a level of suffering
some diplomats see as justifying contacts with Damascus in
pursuit of a political solution.
Britain and France see Assad's departure as a precondition
of peace negotiations but the collapse of his government has
become less likely as the war grinds on inconclusively.
"For our own security, we must defeat Islamic State in
Syria. We need a partner that can act against extremists. We
need a negotiated political settlement," Hammond and Fabius
said, and a compromise would be needed between elements of the
existing government and relatively moderate opponents of Assad.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Mark Heinrich)