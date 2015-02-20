(Adds Turkish Airlines statement)
LONDON Feb 20 British police launched an appeal
on Friday to trace three London schoolgirls who are believed to
be making their way to Syria, having flown to Turkey earlier
this week.
The three friends, two aged 15 and one 16, left their east
London homes on Tuesday and travelled to Gatwick airport where
they caught a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul without
telling their families.
Police said they were working with Turkish authorities to
try to find the girls and bring them home.
"We still think there's a possibility they're in Turkey and
that's why we're having the appeal," Richard Walton from London
police's counter terrorism command told reporters on Friday.
Turkish Airlines declined to say whether the
girls had travelled on one of its flights. A spokesman for the
airline said in an emailed statement that apart from checking
visas the company was not responsible for dealing with
pre-flight security issues.
The three girls, two of whom were named as British nationals
Shamima Begum and Kadiza Sultana, were pupils at the Bethnal
Green Academy.
They are friends with a fourth teenage girl from the same
school who police believe is already in Syria, having travelled
to Turkey in December.
Their families were surprised and devastated by the
disappearance of the girls, Walton said.
Security forces estimate some 600 British Muslims have
travelled to Syria to join the conflict there, some of them with
the militant Sunni Islamist group Islamic State.
Around half have since returned, and dozens have been
arrested in Britain under anti-terrorism legislation.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Asli
Kandemir in Istanbul; Editing by Stephen Addison)