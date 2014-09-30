LONDON The wife of a British aid worker being held by Islamic State insurgents made a renewed appeal for his release on Tuesday, a week after receiving an audio message from her husband.

Alan Henning, 47, was part of an aid convoy taking medical supplies to a hospital in northwest Syria in December last year when it was stopped by gunmen and he was abducted.

He appeared in a video released by IS earlier this month, which showed the murder of another Briton, David Haines. In it, a masked man said Henning would also be killed if British Prime Minister David Cameron kept supporting the fight against IS.

Last week Britain's parliament approved air strikes against IS insurgents in Iraq.

"We are at a loss why those leading Islamic State cannot open their hearts and minds to the truth about Alan's humanitarian motives for going to Syria," Barbara Henning said in a televised statement.

She said she had not had any contact from IS since she was sent an audio message last week of Alan pleading for his life.

She added: "Surely those who wish to be seen as a state will act in a statesman-like way by showing mercy and providing clemency. I ask again, supported by the voices across the world, for Islamic State to spare Alan's life."

