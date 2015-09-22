LONDON Britain has not discussed military action in Syria with Russia, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow's action in the last few weeks had further complicated the situation there.

"We have not discussed military operations against ISIL (Islamic State) in Syria with the Russians," Fallon told the defence and security think tank Royal United Services Institute.

"The Russian action in the last few weeks of putting ships and aircraft into the region obviously further complicates an immensely complex situation."

Washington said last week it had held initial military talks with Moscow to look at ways of avoiding accidental military interactions in Syria after Russia's military buildup.

British Prime Minister David Cameron wants to get parliamentary approval for extending a bombing campaign against Islamic State militants in Syria, and the government said last week it would try to reach a consensus.

