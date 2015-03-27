(Adds efforts for a political solution, paragraph 6)
WASHINGTON, March 27 British Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond said on Friday that Saudi Arabia felt it
necessary to intervene in Yemen to avoid Iranian-backed rebels
taking over the country along its southern border.
"The Saudis are very exercised by the idea of an
Iranian-backed regime in Yemen," he told reporters during a
visit to Washington. "They cannot accept the idea of an
Iranian-backed regime in control of Yemen, which is why they
felt compelled to intervene the way they have."
For a second day Saudi warplanes targeted positions of the
Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and have driven
south to threaten the southern port of Aden.
"We know there has been Iranian support for the Houthi and
we are all concerned to avoid this becoming a proxy war," he
added.
Hammond said he was in Riyadh on Monday when it clear that
the Saudis were occupied by the situation in Yemen.
He said efforts were underway to bring the Yemeni sides
together to work out a political deal. "I hope that both the
Saudis and the Iranians will support those," he added.
Separately, on negotiations for an Iranian nuclear deal,
Hammond said of the six areas to cover in the agreement: "We are
better than halfway in terms of having numbers of areas where we
are close enough that we can be confident that in the end game
we'll get through."
"We are hopeful we will be making progress over the next 48
hours," he said.
Tehran is meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland with six major
powers: the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China. They aim to hammer out a preliminary framework for an
accord by the end of this month ahead of a full deal by June 30.
Hammond declined to say what the main areas of disagreement
were with the Iranians in the talks. However, he added that he
is willing to travel to Lausanne to join the talks this weekend
if necessary.
The "Iranian negotiating team in Lausanne wants to get a
deal. What we of course never quite know is what the internal
politics back in Tehran looks like," he added.
He played down public criticism by France of the
negotiations, saying some skepticism added a balance to the
negotiating process. "I think that is positive and
constructive," he said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by David Storey, David
