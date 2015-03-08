LONDON, March 8 Britain will introduce a package
of new laws next week to stop airlines carrying passengers who
may be travelling to join Islamic State militants in Syria and
Iraq, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Thousands of foreigners from more than 80 countries have
joined the ranks of Islamic State (IS) and other radical groups
in Syria and Iraq, including the Briton known as "Jihadi John",
who has appeared in multiple IS beheading videos.
Britain's interior minister would be able to prevent
airlines from carrying passengers, including children, believed
to be travelling to take part in "terrorism-related activity" on
known routes, such as those into Syria, the newspaper reported.
The Home Office (Britain's interior ministry) confirmed the
accuracy of the reports.
The rules, due to be included in legislation being put
before parliament this week, would require airlines to seek
permission to carry such passengers. An automatic system based
on passenger lists provided by airlines would flag high-risk
travellers and stop them boarding aircraft, the report said.
The new powers are the latest step in Britain's efforts to
stop foreign fighters from entering Syria via commercial flights
and come weeks after three London schoolgirls fled Britain via
Turkey to join up with Islamic State.
Speaking in an online chatroom on Sunday, Britain's Senior
National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism, Helen Ball, said
that at least 22 families in Britain had reported young women
and girls as missing in the past year, believing that they had
travelled to Syria.
