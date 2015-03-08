(Updates with minister's comments, background)
By William James
LONDON, March 8 Britain will introduce new laws
on Tuesday to try to stop airlines carrying passengers who may
be travelling to join Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq,
a junior minister said on Sunday.
Security services estimate some 600 Britons have gone to
Syria or Iraq to join militant groups, including the man known
as "Jihadi John" who has appeared in several Islamic State
beheading videos.
Under the proposed new laws, Home Secretary Theresa May
would be able to prevent airlines from carrying passengers,
including children, believed to be travelling to take part in
"terrorism-related activity" on known routes, such as those into
Syria, according to a Home Office statement.
"This important legislation will disrupt the ability of
people to travel abroad to fight and then return," James
Brokenshire, a junior minister for security in May's department,
said in the statement.
"It will also enhance our ability to monitor and control the
actions of those who pose a threat," he added.
The rules would require airlines to seek permission to carry
such passengers. An automatic system based on passenger lists
provided by airlines would flag high-risk travellers and stop
them boarding aircraft.
The new powers are part of Britain's efforts to stop foreign
fighters from entering Syria via commercial flights and come
weeks after three London schoolgirls fled Britain to join up
with Islamic State through Turkey.
Turkish Airlines has previously said it was
helping a government investigation into the case but that it was
only responsible for checking visas.
Prime Minister David Cameron has also urged internet firms
to do more to tackle online extremism after it was revealed the
three girls had used Twitter to contact other women involved
with Islamic State.
Speaking in an online chatroom on Sunday, Britain's Senior
National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism, Helen Ball, said
that at least 22 families in Britain had reported young women
and girls as missing in the past year, believing that they had
travelled to Syria.
(Editing by David Goodman and Clelia Oziel)