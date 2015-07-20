(Adds reaction)
By William James
LONDON, July 20 Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Monday that moderate Muslims in Britain should speak out
against Islamist militants, saying it was wrong to deny any
connection between their religion and acts of violence.
Cameron outlined a counter-extremism strategy designed to
halt the spread in Britain of the radical ideology promoted by
Islamic State militants (IS or ISIL) in Syria and Iraq - what he
called the "struggle of our generation".
He also demanded that internet companies do more to help
fight the spread of radical ideologies.
An aim of the strategy will be to target "home-grown"
militants. Around 700 Britons are estimated to have travelled to
Syria and Iraq to join IS militants, some of whom have since
returned.
Cameron said to meet that goal, the religious drivers behind
extremism had to be acknowledged and that moderate Muslim voices
needed to be heard.
"Simply denying any connection between the religion of Islam
and the extremists doesn't work," he said. "It is an exercise in
futility to deny that and more than that, it can be dangerous."
Announcing a range of initiatives, he singled out internet
companies for criticism.
"When it comes to doing what's right for their businesses
they're happy to engineer technologies that track our likes and
our dislikes," he said, without naming specific firms.
"But when it comes to doing what's right in the fight
against terrorism we too often hear that it's all too difficult
- I'm sorry I just don't buy that."
Cameron is preparing to extend Britain's fight against IS
overseas by seeking parliamentary approval to undertake anti-IS
bombing missions in Syria. Britain currently only conducts
airstrikes in neighbouring Iraq, although pilots seconded to
allied air forces have taken part in air strikes.
Interfaith group Faith Matters broadly welcomed the strategy
but cautioned against placing the blame on religion.
"Positing ideology as the main driver overlooks a multitude
of factors that drives individuals towards violent extremism,"
the group said in a statement.
"The oversimplification of the drivers towards
radicalisation risk alienating swathes of British Muslims.
Cameron also sought to take direct action after a spate of
cases involving young Britons leaving their families to link up
with IS militants they had contacted through online social
networks.
The government would introduce a scheme to enable worried
parents to apply directly to get their child's passport
cancelled to prevent travel, he said.
