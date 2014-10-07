LONDON Oct 7 Britain should put troops on the
ground in the Middle East to fight Islamist militants who have
taken control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria and killed
Western hostages, the brother of a beheaded British aid worker
has said.
Insurgents who are seeking to establish a caliphate in the
region beheaded 47-year-old British aid worker Alan Henning last
week, a killing condemned by Western leaders and British Muslim
groups alike.
Britain ordered air strikes against targets in Iraq last
month though Prime Minister David Cameron has not yet proposed
strikes against Syria.
Cameron, who has had to grapple with the bitter legacy of
the 2003 Iraq war, has so far ruled out ordering British
soldiers to fight on the ground in either Iraq or Syria.
But Reg Henning told the BBC that the only way to end the
killing of hostages was to deploy soldiers.
"We need to send ground troops in or forces in to find out
where these monsters are and bring them to justice," he said.
"The sooner we do it, the sooner the killing stops."
"Go and find them, bring them to justice, bring them over
here, let us try them," he was quoted as saying on the BBC
website.
Islamic State is believed to be holding fewer than 10
Western hostages in Syria. The remaining hostages include
British journalist John Cantlie, who has appeared in three
Islamic State videos.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Peter Graff)