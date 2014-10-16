LONDON Oct 16 Britain said on Thursday it was
sending armed drones to Iraq to help it fight Islamic State
militants and support British Tornado aircraft already
conducting air strikes.
Britain is part of an international coalition, led by the
United States and including Middle-Eastern partners, which is
trying to counter the advance of IS fighters who have seized
large amounts of territory in Iraq and Syria.
The "Reaper" drones, built by privately owned U.S. firm
General Atomics, were being re-deployed from Afghanistan,
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said in a written statement to
parliament.
"As the UK's only armed remotely piloted aircraft, Reaper
will add to the strike capability we are already providing,"
Fallon said.
Their use would be bound by the existing rules of
engagement, he added, meaning that their operations would only
take place in Iraq.
The British parliament voted last month to approve air
strikes against IS in Iraq, after a request from the Iraqi
government, but is not conducting air strikes in Syria.
