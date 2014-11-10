LONDON Nov 10 Britain launched its first drone
strike in Iraq against Islamic State (IS) fighters at the
weekend, the government said on Monday, saying a Hellfire
missile had been fired at militants laying improvised explosive
devices.
Britain's parliament approved air strikes against IS
insurgents in Iraq in September and Royal Air Force Tornado GR4
fighter-bombers have since carried out dozens of combat missions
as part of U.S.-led military action in the country.
The Ministry of Defence said a Reaper drone had taken part
in a series of coalition missions near Bayji, north of Baghdad,
and had also provided intelligence to coalition aircraft to
allow them to conduct further strikes.
Britain said last month it was authorising spy planes and
armed drones to fly surveillance missions over Syria too, but
that drones there would not be allowed to use their weapons for
now. Britain hasn't carried out any air strikes in Syria either.
Islamic State swept through northern Iraq in June virtually
unopposed by the Iraqi army and declared a caliphate in the
parts of Iraq and Syria it controls.
The United States and its allies launched a barrage of
attacks against Islamic State over the weekend, conducting 23
air strikes in Syria and 18 in Iraq against the militant group
since Friday, U.S. Central Command said.
