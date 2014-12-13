LONDON Dec 13 Britain will send hundreds of
troops to train Iraqi and Kurdish forces in Iraq, Defence
Secretary Michael Fallon told The Daily Telegraph newspaper on
Saturday, in a bid to step up the battle against Islamic State
fighters.
U.S President Barack Obama has already authorised the
deployment of over 3,000 troops to the country and the top U.S
commander guiding the coalition effort said earlier this week
that allies would send about 1,500 additional troops.
Fallon said troops in the "very low hundreds" would be sent
next month.
He said that following air strikes by U.S.-led forces
including Britain, Islamic State had changed its methods, moving
away from use of large formations in open space.
"They are increasingly tucked away in towns and villages.
That means they have got to be rooted out by ground troops.
"This has to be done by an own-grown army, not by western
groups."
On Saturday, Islamic State fighters killed at least 19
policemen in a town in Western Iraq, as the group continues to
seize territory in the region, despite aerial strikes.
Fallon told the newspaper that the exact number of Britons
to be sent had not been finalised but that one of four teams
would provide training in a Kurdish area and the remaining three
in locations nearer to Baghdad.
"A key skill we are going to be helping with is counter-IED
(improvised explosive devices), particularly vehicle explosive
devices which the Iraqi army hasn't come across for some time,"
Fallon was quoted as saying.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Ralph Boulton)