LONDON May 2 Britain can no longer rely on U.S.
leadership on Middle East policy and must work more closely with
Europe to ensure the Iran nuclear deal stays in place, among
other policies, a committee of lawmakers said in a report on
Tuesday.
The deal between Iran and six major powers restricts
Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of
international oil and financial sanctions.
During his U.S. presidential campaign, Donald Trump called
the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated" and his
administration has launched a review of whether lifting
sanctions is in the United States' national security interests.
"We can no longer assume America will set the tone for the
West's relationship with the Middle East," said David Howell,
chairman of the British parliament's House of Lords
International Relations Committee.
In its report, the committee cited in particular Trump's
approach to Iran and to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
"The new U.S. administration has the potential to
destabilise further the region ... The U.S. President has taken
positions that are unconstructive and could even escalate
conflict," it said.
It said it was not an option for Britain to reduce its
engagement in the region as exports to the Middle East are worth
more than to China and India combined and investment into the UK
from the region was "extremely significant".
The report said Britain should work with its European
partners on steps to ease restrictions on banks lending money
for investment in Iran and to help develop new trade
relationships, with Iran a priority for post-Brexit trade.
While Trump was unlikely to try to destroy the nuclear deal,
failing to ease sanctions would push Iran towards more extensive
trade relations with powers such as China and Russia, it said.
The report also said Britain should distance itself from the
United States' "destabilising postures" on the Arab-Israeli
conflict and give serious consideration to recognising Palestine
as a state to show it is committed to the two-state solution.
Trump rattled Arab and European leaders in February by
indicating he was open to a one-state solution, upending a
position taken by successive administrations and the
international community.
He later said he liked the concept of a two-state solution
but stopped short of reasserting a U.S. commitment to eventual
Palestinian statehood.
"The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute must
remain high amongst British foreign policy priorities," the
report said. "The government should be more forthright in
stating its views on these issues despite the views of the U.S.
administration."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)