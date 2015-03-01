* Court papers shed light on Emwazi's London links
* Say he was member of an extremist network
* Show group's contacts with failed London bomber
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, March 1 Islamist militant Mohammed
Emwazi, identified as 'Jihadi John', was a member of a network
in contact with one of the men convicted of trying to bomb the
British capital's underground railway in 2005, according to the
government.
The man dubbed by British media "Jihadi John" has fronted
Islamic State videos from Syria that showed either the killing
or bodies of victims including British, U.S. and Japanese
citizens and Syrian soldiers. U.S. security sources last week
identified the man, who appeared clad in black and brandishing a
knife, as Mohammed Emwazi.
The British government's view is set out in court papers,
reviewed by Reuters and publicly available on the Internet,
which refer to 2011 and 2013 British legal hearings concerning
two of Emwazi's London associates, known only as Iranian-born
"CE" and Ethiopian-born "J1."
The court papers reported in the Observer and Sunday
Telegraph newspapers, offer a fleeting glimpse of Emwazi's life
in London before he left for Syria.
They show that Emwazi was known to Britain's security
services as early as 2011 and that they believed he was part of
a group involved in procuring funds and equipment "for
terrorism-related purposes" in Somalia.
They show that authorities thought Emwazi was part of a
network that numbered at least 12 people.
One of the same network's members, "J1", spoke on the phone
with Hussain Osman, one of the men convicted in connection with
an unsuccessful attempt to blow up the London underground in
2005, on the day of the failed attack itself, the papers show.
British Islamists killed 52 people in an attack on London's
transport network on July 7, 2005. Another group of Islamists --
of which Osman was one -- tried and failed to pull off a second
attack two weeks later.
Osman, who like "J1" was also born in Ethiopia, was
convicted by a London court of conspiracy to murder in 2007 and
sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison.
The same documents show that "J1", Emwazi's associate, was
stopped by police in Scotland in 2004 with three others wearing
plastic gloves. The men said they were on their way to an area
where the authorities said an extremist training camp was being
held.
The camp's organiser, a man identified in court papers only
as Hamid, was subsequently convicted of soliciting to murder and
of providing terrorism training.
TRAINING CAMP
Four of the men involved in the failed London bombings had
attended a similar camp organised by Hamid earlier that same
year, the court papers said.
The 2011 court papers pertained to a case between the
British government and "CE" over the authorities' decision to
relocate him outside London as a preventative measure.
The 2013 papers referred to an immigration appeal case
between the British government and "J1."
The legal documents came to public attention as a political
row over the way Britain handles militants broke out with the
opposition Labour Party accusing Prime Minister David Cameron's
government of "tying the hands" of security services with
insufficiently robust legislation.
Separately, a dispute flared between Cameron's Conservatives
and the Liberal Democrats -- their junior coalition partners --
over what guidance should be given to universities to prevent
militant preachers spreading their message.
The Liberal Democrats said they wanted to ensure that only
people known to be inciting violence, rather than advocating
Islamic caliphates, were prevented from debating.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Ralph Boulton)