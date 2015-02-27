LONDON Feb 27 British television broadcast the
first picture of Mohammed Emwazi as a student on Friday, showing
the man identified as the Islamic State "Jihadi John" killer
with a moustache and goatee beard wearing a large baseball cap.
Sky News broadcast a photograph of the 26-year-old wearing a
black cap with a logo that resembled the P from the Pittsburgh
Pirates U.S. Major League Baseball team, which it said was
stored by the University of Westminster where he studied.
British media had previously only published a picture of
Kuwaiti-born Emwazi as a smiling schoolboy.
Two U.S. government sources have told Reuters that Emwazi is
Jihadi John, the black-clad militant seen brandishing a knife
and speaking with an English accent in videos released by
Islamic State (IS).
He appeared on the short videos in which hostages including
Americans, Britons and Syrians were decapitated.
The document obtained by Sky News also showed that Emwazi
had completed a degree in Information Systems with Business
Management.
A spokeswoman for the University of Westminster said it was
investigating how the information had been obtained and declined
further comment.
