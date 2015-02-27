* Jihadi John identified as Briton Mohammed Emwazi
By Michael Holden and Ahmed Aboulenein
LONDON, Feb 27 British Prime Minister David
Cameron vowed on Friday to use all means at his disposal to hunt
down militants such as "Jihadi John" after the killer was
identified as a Kuwaiti-born computer programming graduate from
London.
The black-clad militant brandishing a knife and speaking
with an English accent was shown in videos released by Islamic
State (IS) apparently decapitating hostages including Americans,
Britons and Syrians.
"When there are people anywhere in the world who commit
appalling and heinous crimes against British citizens, we will
do everything we can with the police, with the security
services, with all that we have at our disposal to find these
people and put them out of action," Cameron said.
Cameron refused to comment on the identification of "Jihadi
John" as 26-year-old British militant Mohammed Emwazi, but said
that people should get behind the security services, which he
praised as impressive and dedicated to defending Britain.
Emwazi was known to the security services, which had tried
to recruit him, according to prisoners' group Cage. The case has
sparked debate about whether the security services let him slip
through their grasp to join IS in Syria.
Dressed entirely in black, a balaclava covering all but his
eyes and the bridge of his nose and a holster under his left
arm, Jihadi John became a menacing symbol of Islamic State
brutality and one of the world's most wanted men.
He used videos to threaten the West, admonish its Arab
allies and taunt President Barack Obama and Cameron before
petrified hostages cowering in orange jump suits.
Emwazi's name was first disclosed by the Washington Post.
Two U.S. government sources who spoke on condition of anonymity
told Reuters that investigators believed Jihadi John was Emwazi.
The Sun and The Daily Mail newspapers published a picture
showing a schoolboy Emwazi smiling and sitting cross-legged on
the grass at the front of the photograph from the St Mary
Magdalene Church of England primary school in Maida Vale, West
London.
A picture of him as a student was later broadcast by Sky
News, showing a young man with a moustache and goatee beard,
wearing a cap with a logo resembling the P from the Pittsburgh
Pirates U.S. Major League Baseball team.
BRITISH KILLER
Born in Kuwait, Emwazi came to Britain aged 6 and graduated
with a computer programming degree from the University of
Westminster before coming to the attention of Britain's main
domestic intelligence service, MI5, according to an account
given by Asim Qureshi, research director of Cage, a group that
campaigns for those detained on terrorism charges.
Emwazi, a fluent Arabic speaker, said MI5 had tried to
recruit him and then prevented him from travelling abroad,
forcing him to leave the country without telling his family,
Qureshi told a news conference in London.
In a meeting with reporters, Qureshi cast Emwazi as a kind
and thoughtful young man who faced harassment from MI5, which
apparently suspected he wanted to join the Somali Islamist
militant group al Shabaab.
That account prompted criticism of MI5. But there was little
patience with the narrative of Emwazi's life presented by
Qureshi, who called him a "beautiful man".
"Cage maintain the enemy is the security services, is the
state," Professor Anthony Glees, Director of the Centre for
Security and Intelligence Studies, told Reuters.
"The truth could not be more different. Intelligence
services are on the whole non-interventionist."
Cameron's spokeswoman said it was "completely reprehensible"
to seek to shift the blame from a killer to those seeking to
keep British citizens safe.
The daughter of David Haines, a Scottish aid worker who was
beheaded by Islamic State in September, told ITV news there
should be more security at airports.
Bethany Haines also said she would not rest until Emwazi
received a "bullet between his eyes".
The family of Steven Sotloff, a U.S. journalist beheaded in
August, said they had faith his killer would be brought to
justice.
"There's going to be no closure until these people are
brought to justice," family spokesman Barak Barfi told Sky News.
MI5 does not publicly comment on the identity of militants
or their backgrounds while an investigation is still ongoing.
"Jihadi John" fronted Islamic State videos that showed
either the killing or bodies of victims including U.S. citizens
James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig, Britons David
Haines and Alan Henning, Japanese Kenji Goto and over 20 Syrian
soldiers.
