LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday it was not "entirely right" to talk about a new Cold War with Russia because Moscow did not pose as much of a threat to global stability as the former Soviet Union had.

"It is doing many, many terrible things ... but I don't think Russia today can be compared with the Soviet Union that I remember as a child. I don't think it is as much of a threat to the stability of the world as the former Soviet Union," he told a parliamentary committee.

"I don't think it's entirely right ... to talk about a new Cold War."

