SOFIA, Sept 8 Bulgaria has denied a Russian
request to use its airspace for supply flights to Syria due to
serious concerns about the cargo on the planes, the Bulgarian
foreign ministry's spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"The Bulgarian foreign ministry has refused flights over
Bulgaria of Russian military transport planes en route to
Syria," the spokeswoman told Reuters. She said the decision was
taken in the past few days.
"We have enough information that makes us have serious
doubts about the cargo of the planes, which is the reason for
the refusal," she added.
The Russian foreign ministry declined immediate comment.
