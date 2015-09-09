SOFIA, Sept 9 Bulgaria would allow Russian
supply flights to Syria to use its airspace if Moscow agrees to
checks of their cargo at a Bulgarian airport, Bulgarian Foreign
Minister Daniel Mitov said on Wednesday.
The Balkan country said on Tuesday it had refused a Russian
request to use its airspace for the flights due serious doubts
about the cargo onboard planes Russia says contain aid for
Syria.
"If our Russian colleagues agree these flights to be
checked at a Bulgarian airport we will issue such a permission,"
Mitov told reporters.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)