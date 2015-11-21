UNITED NATIONS British Prime Minister David Cameron's bid to start air strikes against the Islamic State group in Syria could be bolstered by a U.N. Security Council resolution adopted on Friday calling on able states to fight the militants, said Britain's U.N envoy.

"It's a call to action to member states that have the capacity to do so to take all necessary measures against (Islamic State) and other terrorist groups," British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters.

"I think that is a powerful part of the case that the prime minister is setting out in terms of the British role in Syria and elsewhere," he said.

Cameron said on Tuesday that he would present to parliament a "comprehensive strategy" for tackling the Islamic State group, including launching air strikes in Syria. He lost a parliamentary vote in 2013 on plans to bomb Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday called on all able states to join the fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq and redouble their efforts to prevent further attacks by the group.

Islamic State used the chaos of Syria's nearly five-year civil war to seize territory in Syria and Iraq, where a U.S.-led coalition has been bombing the militants for more than a year. Russian air strikes in Syria in September.

