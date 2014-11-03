TORONTO Nov 2 Canadian fighter jets have made
their first combat strike since joining a campaign against
Islamic State fighters in Iraq last month, Canada's defence
minister said on Sunday.
Two Canadian CF-18 jets attacked Islamic State targets with
laser guided bombs in the vicinity of Fallujah, Iraq in a
four-hour mission before returning safely to base, Defence
Minister Rob Nicholson said in a statement.
"Today's strike demonstrates our government's firm resolve
to tackle the threat of terrorism and to stand with our allies,"
the statement said, adding more information will be provided
during a media briefing on Nov. 4.
Canada's Conservative government early last month announced
Canadian fighter jets would take part in U.S.-led air strikes
against Islamic State militants operating in Iraq for up to six
months.
