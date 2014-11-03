(Adds background on attacks on soldiers in Canada)
TORONTO Nov 2 Canadian fighter jets have made
their first combat strike since joining a campaign against
Islamic State fighters in Iraq last month, Canada's defence
minister said on Sunday.
Two Canadian CF-18 jets attacked Islamic State targets with
laser-guided bombs in the vicinity of Fallujah, Iraq in a
four-hour mission before returning safely to base, Defence
Minister Rob Nicholson said in a statement.
"Today's strike demonstrates our government's firm resolve
to tackle the threat of terrorism and to stand with our allies,"
the statement said, adding more information will be provided
during a media briefing on Tuesday.
Canada's Conservative government early last month announced
Canadian fighter jets would take part in U.S.-led air strikes
against Islamic State militants operating in Iraq for up to six
months.
The decision to join the campaign was followed last month by
fatal attacks on two soldiers in Canada that police said were
carried out independently by radical recent converts to Islam.
One Canadian soldier was shot on Oct. 22 while standing
guard at an Ottawa war memorial by a man who then charged into
the Parliament building. Two days earlier, another man rammed
two soldiers with his car near Montreal, killing one.
