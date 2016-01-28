REFILE - CORRECTING CITY Hagop Manushian, a Syrian refugee who arrived earlier in the morning is reunited with his granddaughter Rita at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Anas Francis (R) is reunited with his grandmother Syrian refugee Laila Saeed at the Welcome Centre in Montreal, Quebec, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Syrian refugees Kevork Jamgochian holds his daughter Madlin at the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church during a welcome serivice at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tima Kurdi (middle), holds her nephew Sherwan Kurdi as she welcomes her brother Mohammed Kurdi (not shown), and his family at Vancouver International airport in Vancouver, British Columbia, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong

A young Syrian refugee looks up as her father holds her and a Canadian flag at the as they arrive at Pearson Toronto International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A Syrian refugee holds his daughter as they arrive at the Pearson Toronto International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Syrian refugees hold Canadian flags as they take part in a welcome service at the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in Toronto, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugees can be matched with Canadians keen to help them rebuild their lives under a new initiative that aims to aid some of the millions of Syrians uprooted from their war-torn homeland.

Under a newly launched government website, Canadians can register relatives who are Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey, bringing them to the attention of Canadians looking to help them resettle in North America.

The first-of-its-kind website is part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's high-profile plan to accept 25,000 Syrian refugees.

Syrian Family Links fixes a glitch in the resettlement process when potential sponsors cannot find refugees to help, said Carolyn Davis, executive director of the nonprofit Catholic Crosscultural Services, a partner in the project.

Canada allows so-called private sponsorship under which ordinary citizens can pay for refugee care, lodging and other assistance for up to a year.

"It's kind of two worlds that are meeting each other that don't have a lot of ways to connect," she said.

Syria's five-year-old civil war has forced nearly 12 million from their homes and created more than 4 million refugees.

"Canadians from coast to coast to coast have come together to help vulnerable Syrian refugees in a truly national effort," said John McCallum, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship in a statement.

The government estimates private sponsorship costs nearly C13,000 ($9,200 U.S.) for a single refugee and C$30,000 ($21,000 U.S.) for a family of five.

More than a third of nearly 14,000 Syrian refugees in Canada have been privately sponsored, according to the government.

The initiative will help the many people in Canada who have been looking for a way to help sponsor refugees, said Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees in Montreal.

"It's kind of filling a gap that has been noted for some time," she said.

More than 40,000 Canadians are of Syrian ethnic origin, government data shows.

(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.)