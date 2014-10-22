Oct 21 Paul Cantlie, the father of British
Islamic State hostage John Cantlie, has died of "complications
following pneumonia", his family said, according to several
media sources.
Earlier this month, speaking from a hospital bed through a
voice box, 81-year-old Paul Cantlie called on IS to allow his
son to return home safely. The group has already beheaded two
American journalists and a British aid worker.
John Cantlie, a photo journalist, was captured in northern
Syria in November 2012.
His father said the family had tried to contact his
abductors but had received no response.
At the time of his death, the senior Cantlie had received no
update on whether his son's captors had received the message he
had sent to them, the Cantlie family said, according to the BBC
and several other media sources including the Daily Mirror.
The statement released by the family said the failure of
communication had led to a "terrible sense of abandonment,
particularly for John's father."
The statement also said the family had made "urgent
attempts" to contact Cantlie since the last few days to inform
him of his father's death.
John Cantlie appeared in a video released by Islamic State
in September saying he would soon reveal "facts" about the group
to counter its portrayal in Western media.
His father had said: "For the first time in almost two
years, we saw John when he made a televised broadcast during
which he told viewers that he was still a prisoner of the
Islamic State and that maybe he will live and maybe he will
die."
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)