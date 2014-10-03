LONDON Oct 3 The father of captive British
journalist John Cantlie issued a statement on Friday pleading
for his son's release and said his family had tried to
communicate with the Islamic State (IS) insurgent group holding
him.
Speaking from a hospital bed through a voice box,
81-year-old Paul Cantlie called on IS, which has already
beheaded two American journalists and a British aid worker, to
allow his son to return home safely.
"This not how I had imagined I would be passing my 81st
year," he said in a televised statement. "I want John to know
how very proud I am of him. I can think of no greater joy than
seeing my dear son released and allowed to return home to us."
Cantlie was captured in northern Syria in November 2012.
His father said the family had tried to contact his
abductors but had received no response and that his son was an
independent photo journalist who had only gone to Syria to
document the suffering of its people.
John Cantlie appeared in a video released by Islamic State
in September saying he would soon reveal "facts" about the group
to counter its portrayal in Western media.
His father said: "For the first time in almost two years, we
saw John when he made a televised broadcast during which he told
viewers that he was still a prisoner of the Islamic State and
that maybe he will live and maybe he will die."
Last month, IS released a video showing the beheading of
British aid worker David Haines. A black-clad man in the video
said another British hostage, identified as Alan Henning, would
be killed if Prime Minister David Cameron continued to support
the fight against the group.
British planes have since started launching attacks against
IS targets in Iraq.
