BRUSSELS Feb 12 U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter said on Friday he expected both Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates to send special operations forces to Syria
to help local opposition fighters in their drive to retake the
city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Carter, who has long sought greater participation of Sunni
Arab allies in Syria, did not disclose how many commandos he
expected them to deploy nor the timing of those deployments.
But he suggested they would play a major role taking back
Raqqa, the Islamic State's defacto capital, from the militants.
"We're going to try to give opportunities and power to ...
particularly Sunni Arabs in Syria who want to re-seize their
territory back from ISIL, especially Raqqa," Carter told
reporters travelling with him in Brussels.
Carter made the remarks after talks with his UAE and Saudi
counterparts on Friday and Thursday respectively.
Four months of Russian air strikes in Syria have helped
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad claw back territory from rebels
fighting government forces, alarming Gulf Arab states who back
the insurgents.
Saudi Arabia had concentrated its military efforts over the
last year on the conflict in Yemen, where it is leading a
coalition of mainly Gulf Arab forces battling Houthi fighters
who control the capital, Sanaa.
But it appears to be widening its focus. Carter said on
Thursday Saudi Arabia committed to expand its role in the air
campaign and the United Arab Emirates said it would
restart its participation.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf states took part on Thursday in
the largest gathering so far of defence ministers from the
U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, which Carter hosted at
NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Carter said the group collectively approved a campaign plan
that aims to recapture the two main Islamic State strongholds of
Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq, as well as grappling with the
group's spread beyond its self-declared caliphate.
That plan, however, does not include deployment of
large-scale foreign ground forces to Iraq and Syria and Carter
stressed that coalition commandos were meant to bolster local
forces, not replace them.
"We're not looking to substitute for them, any more than
we're looking to substitute for the Iraqi forces. But we are
looking to enable them strongly and help them organise
themselves," he said.
The United States has already deployed a small group of
special operations forces to Syria and Carter said other allies,
beyond Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, were
considering commando deployments.
"Some don't even like to acknowledge the operations of
special forces, but there are a number of them. And we are the
organiser of them," Carter said.
Asked wheher the Saudis and UAE were already operating in
Syria, Carter said: "No. They've had kind of liaisons there ...
We're talking about amping that up."
