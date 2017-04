AMMAN Islamic State fighters have killed 40 Kurdish militia in the past five days of heavy fighting for the strategic Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey, a monitoring group said on Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said some of the Kurdish casualties were caused by a suicide bomber who drove into the western outskirts of the town in a vehicle disguised to look as though it was carrying humanitarian aid. It did not say when the incident took place.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)