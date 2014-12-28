* Victims were mostly civilians from Syria
* 116 foreign fighters killed in last two months
BEIRUT Dec 28 The Islamic State militant group
has killed 1,878 people in Syria during the past six months, the
majority of them civilians, a British-based Syrian monitoring
organisation said on Sunday.
Islamic State also killed 120 of its own members, most of
them foreign fighters trying to return home, in the last two
months, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The militant group has taken vast parts of Iraq and Syria
and declared a caliphate in territory under its control in June.
Since then it has fought the Syrian and Iraqi governments, other
insurgents and Kurdish forces.
Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Syrian monitoring group,
told Reuters that Islamic State killed 1,175 civilians,
including eight women and four children.
He said 930 of the civilians were members of the Sheitaat, a
Sunni Muslim tribe from eastern Syria which fought Islamic State
for control of two oilfields in August.
Reuters cannot independently verify the figures but Islamic
State has publicised beheadings and stoning of many people in
areas it controls in Syria and Iraq. These are for actions it
sees as violating its reading of Islamic law, such as adultery,
homosexuality, stealing and blasphemy.
The group, an offshoot of al Qaeda, has also released videos
of executions of captured enemy fighters, activists and
journalists.
It beheaded two U.S. journalists, and one American and two
British aid workers this year in attempts to put pressure on a
U.S.-led international coalition, which has been bombing its
fighters in Syria since September.
Abdulrahman, who gathers information from all sides of the
Syrian conflict, said that Islamic State had also executed 502
soldiers fighting for President Bashar al-Assad and 81
anti-Assad insurgents.
He said that 116 foreign fighters who had joined Islamic
State but later wanted to return home, were executed in the
Syrian provinces of Deir Al-Zor, Raqqa and Hassakeh since
November. Four other Islamic State fighters were killed on other
charges, Abdulrahman said.
The overwhelming number of the group's victims have been
from the Syrian population.(ID:nL6N0T73720)
More than 200,000 people have been killed in the Syrian
civil war, which started when Assad's forces cracked down on
peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Clelia Oziel)