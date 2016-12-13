BEIRUT An official with a Syrian rebel group fighting in Aleppo said on Tuesday that an agreement had been in place with Russia to cease bombardment in the city since Tuesday morning and that there should be a full ceasefire on Tuesday night.

An official with a second rebel group fighting in Aleppo, Jabha Shamiya, said "there are signs of a breakthrough in the coming hours".

(Reporting by John Davison and Tom Perry; Writing by Angus McDowall; #Editing by Louise Ireland)