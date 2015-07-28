* Islamic State recruits in Central Asia
* Region's governments and Moscow fear unrest
* Five ex-Soviet "stans" mostly poor and authoritarian
By Dmitry Solovyov
OSH, Kyrgyzstan, July 28 Authorities in Central
Asia's former Soviet "stans" are taking draconian measures to
stamp out militant Islam, but their harsh methods and the
absence of democratic politics risk provoking a backlash that
could bring even greater instability.
While the region's authoritarian rulers have battled Islamic
militancy throughout the quarter century since the Soviet Union
broke up, the rise of the Islamic State group has brought what
security services describe as a new, more dangerous threat.
Uzbekistan has banned beards, outlawed Islamic dress, shut
restaurants that refuse to sell alcohol and warned teahouses not
to celebrate the nightly end of the Ramadan fast with "Iftar"
meals. In Kyrgyzstan, where the authorities vet preachers to
ensure mosque sermons do not stir up unrest, there have been
shootouts between the secret police and militants.
In Tajikistan, the feared commander of an elite police force
declared himself a member of Islamic State this year. Colonel
Gulmurod Khalimov appeared in a YouTube video clad in black and
carrying a sniper rifle, called the government "dogs" and vowed
to bring jihad to Russia and the United States.
Western countries, typically more concerned about security
in Central Asia as a supply route to NATO's war in Afghanistan,
are now taking note of the new threat in a region of 60 million
people that links China, Russia and the Middle East.
The International Crisis Group think tank estimates 4,000
people from the region have joined or assisted Islamic State
fighters who have seized swathes of Syria and Iraq.
"I think that everyone needs to be vigilant about ISIS," the
U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and
Central Asian Affairs, Richard Hoagland, said during a visit to
Uzbekistan this month, using an acronym for Islamic State.
"But it is not just ISIS that might cross the border from
Afghanistan into Central Asia ... it's ISIS that will possibly
grow within the countries of Central Asia," he said.
GOING UNDERGROUND
Central Asia emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union
with its endless steppes, blinding deserts, towering mountains
and gleaming mediaeval mosques divvied up into five republics.
Their zigzagging borders were drawn up by Bolshevik commissars
to separate and control the region's main Turkic and Persian
ethnic groups.
Most of the republics are still ruled by the Soviet
Communist Party nomenklatura, now feted with lavish personality
cults and, apart from in Kyrgyzstan, installed as de facto
presidents for life. The rulers still gravitate towards Moscow
and remain suspicious of religion, reliant on ex-KGB secret
police and authoritarian by instinct.
Their people are mostly among the world's poorest and their
post-Soviet histories have been marked by ethnic and religious
violence and political repression. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan
are two of the most closed and authoritarian societies in the
world; Tajikistan spent the 1990s fighting civil war against
Islamists, and Kyrgyzstan has seen two revolutions and ethnic
unrest.
Of the five, only Kazakhstan, with major international
investment in oil and gas, has emerged stable and prosperous,
and it too brooks no democratic opposition. One-time provincial
Soviet Communist boss Nursultan Nazarbayev, in power since 1989,
was re-elected president with nearly 98 percent of the vote this
year.
Around half the region's people live in Uzbekistan, a
country of irrigated desert cotton farms and scattered Silk Road
cities, which restricts travel by its citizens abroad. It has
had limited interaction with the outside world since its police
opened fire on a crowd of protesters a decade ago, when most
Western countries cut back relations with ruler Islam Karimov.
Karimov has long presented himself as a bulwark against
Islamist radicals and has been leading a secularising campaign
in recent years, banning traditional headscarves for women and
beards and skullcaps for men.
But rights groups say his heavy hand has exacerbated the
radical Islamist threat by treating all dissent alike, pushing
mainstream opponents underground and into the arms of radicals.
New York-based Human Rights Watch says the government has
tortured and imprisoned thousands of independent Muslims on
politically motivated charges of "extremism" for exercising
religious freedom without adhering to strict state controls.
Wide-ranging restrictions cover anything from possession of
an "unauthorised" Koran, to discussion of religious topics
outside a registered mosque.
"Not only does Tashkent's current policy egregiously violate
fundamental rights, it also pushes individuals underground, and
those already in prison to embrace organisations banned by the
state," HRW Central Asia researcher Steve Swerdlow told Reuters.
Restaurants in the capital Tashkent have dropped halal food
from their menus and those which refuse to serve alcohol risk
closure. Charities that served Iftar meals were warned off
during Ramadan last month.
"I think they banned Iftar at cafes because they think it is
some sort of religious gathering," said Akbar, a 35-year-old
college teacher, who, like most Uzbek citizens, would not risk
giving his full name when speaking to a journalist.
"Any unsanctioned religious gathering is seen as suspicious,
sometimes even dangerous."
"OUR ISLAM IS THE CORRECT ONE"
Next door is arguably the region's most open country,
Kyrgyzstan, where public revolts unseated unpopular presidents
in 2005 and 2010, and executive power is now shared between an
elected president and a prime minister named by parliament. But
it too has seen a clampdown on unauthorised preaching.
Forces from the local KGB successor, the GKNB security
police, clashed with two groups of suspected Islamic State
fighters in the capital Bishkek this month, killing six
militants and capturing another seven.
Police said the militants were preparing attacks in
Bishkek's main square and at a Russian air base.
Kyrgyz authorities say 350 people have travelled from the
country to join Islamic State. Most came from Osh and Jalal
Abad, Kyrgyz-controlled parts of the Ferghana valley, a fertile
mountain region divided by looping frontiers between Kyrgyzstan,
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Violence has been endemic across Ferghana, flaring most
recently in 2010 when hundreds died in clashes between ethnic
Uzbeks and Kyrgyz in Osh. But the authorities say it is now
under control thanks to strict measures to rein in preachers.
Security police in Osh arrested 39 people last year and
another eight in January accused of being members of extremist
groups, said Colonel Asylbek Kozhobekov, the Osh region's GKNB
chief.
"Do you know, why there have been no terrorist acts here?
Because our Islam is the correct one," he told Reuters. "God
forbid, some preachers come here to explain that according to
the Koran jihad is needed. We have to prevent this scourge."
To illustrate the threat, Kozhobekov allowed Reuters to
interview a jailed militant at the security police headquarters,
27-year-old Boburjan, an ethnic Uzbek from Kyrgystan who has
confessed to training in Syria for three months before returning
to Central Asia to carry out attacks.
Boburjan told Reuters he had been recruited in Moscow where
he had travelled to seek work. Although he had only limited
knowledge of the Koran, he was approached at a mosque and won
over by videos and stories of holy war. He was detained on his
return and sentenced to six years in jail.
To prevent militant preaching at local mosques, the
authorities conduct appraisals of the clergy, Kozhobekov said.
Critics say such monitoring sometimes turns into repression
of popular imams. In the most recent case, Rashod Kamolov, who
preached at a mosque in the town of Karasu near the Uzbek
border, was detained and is now awaiting trial, charged with
recruiting radicals and forming illegal groups.
"We must always think what kind of reaction may follow if
religious people are persecuted and jailed, if imams of local
mosques who never preached anything forbidden are labelled in
various ways," said Sadikjan Kamaluddin, himself a Karasu imam.
ROSE PETALS
To the south in Tajikistan, former Soviet Communist Party
apparatchik Emomali Rakhmon allied himself firmly with Russia to
defeat Islamist militants in a civil war in the 1990s.
Midway through his third decade in power, he now enjoys the
lavish personality cult typical of the region. He is met by
jubilant crowds on his travels across one of the world's poorest
countries, his way at times strewn with rose petals. Choirs
perform songs likening him to the Prophet Mohammad, unnerving
some local Muslims.
But the apparent defection this year of his elite police
chief to Islamic State proved that all is not as stable as it
appears. Alexander Knyazev, a Central Asia analyst based in
relatively open Kazakhstan, said that by brooking no dissent,
Rakhmon was recreating some of the conditions that brought about
the civil war two decades ago.
Putting pressure on the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party
of Tajikistan, which includes some of his wartime foes, could
drive more people towards radical Islam.
"A possible closure of this party ... would give a powerful
impetus to a growing number of illegal groups and movements
exploiting militant Islam," he said.
