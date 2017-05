WASHINGTON Feb 11 John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Wednesday he had "concerns" that President Barack Obama's proposed authorization for the use of force against Islamic State fighters puts too many limits on military commanders.

"Any authorization for the use of military force must give our military commanders the flexibility and authorities they need to succeed and protect our people," Boehner said in a statement.

"While I believe an AUMF against ISIL is important, I have concerns that the president's request does not meet this standard," he said, using an acronym for the militant group.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)