WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Nearly 30,000 foreigners,
including more than 250 Americans, have joined Islamic State and
other militant groups to fight in Syria and Iraq, double the
number a year ago, a congressional study released on Tuesday
showed.
The United States is doing too little to stop the flow of
fighters, according to the six-month study by Republicans and
Democrats on the House of Representatives Homeland Security
Committee.
The report called urgently for a nationwide strategy for
combating the threat from such fighters, with better information
sharing within the United states and internationally. (here)
A year ago, authorities estimated there were 15,000 foreign
fighters in Syria and Iraq, including 100 Americans.
Several dozen of the fighters have made their way back to
the United States, the report said. Additionally, 5,000 of the
30,000 carry western passports that would allow them to enter
the United States without visas, according to the report.
"The stats are alarming. Nearly 70 ISIS followers have been
arrested in the last year in the United States of America,"
Republican Representative Michael McCaul, the committee's
chairman, told a news conference, using an alternative name for
Islamic State.
Committee members said their next step was to develop
legislation stemming from the 32 findings in the report, which
came after extensive travel by the panel's eight members and
consultations with dozens of intelligence and other agencies.
Authorities have failed to interdict the majority of
Americans who have traveled to join foreign conflicts. It also
found that local communities get too little assistance in
spotting warning signs.
"We spend billions of dollars to kill terrorists and keep
them out of the United States, but we spend very little on
prevention from within, outreach to U.S. communities. A lot of
this could be stopped by prevention if we had outreach to these
communities," McCaul said.
The committee released the report the same day President
Barack Obama chaired a summit at the U.N. General Assembly
highlighting the international community's efforts to counter
Islamic State, address the foreign fighters issue and counter
violent extremism.
The study also criticized foreign governments, particularly
in Europe, for failing to take measures such as screening
travelers against terrorism watchlists or trying to identify
forged passports.
And the study looked at the militants' use of social media
to recruit foreigners. McCaul noted, for example, that there are
200,000 Islamic State tweets on Twitter every day.
"We need to get the message out that you are more likely to
get a bomb dropped on your head than find adventure in Syria,"
said Republican Representative Will Hurd, who was a CIA agent
involved in the fight against al Qaeda before he was elected to
the House in 2014.
