WASHINGTON Feb 5 President Barack Obama will
ask Congress for new authority to use force against Islamic
State fighters next week, congressional aides said on Thursday.
A House Democratic aide said lawmakers had been told they
would receive the White House request next week.
And an aide to Senator Bob Corker told Reuters the
Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
expected Obama to send text of an authorization as soon as next
week.
Earlier on Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner said he expected Obama to seek congressional
authorization for using military force against Islamic State
soon and also called for speeding up assistance to Jordan.
