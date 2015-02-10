WASHINGTON Feb 10 The final text of President
Barack Obama's request to Congress for new authority to use
force against Islamic State fighters is still in the works as
talks with lawmakers continue, a source familiar with the White
House's outreach said on Tuesday.
The United States is leading an international coalition
fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, but Obama
has said he would ask Congress for a formal Authorization to Use
Military Force (AUMF) for the fight.
"The final text of the AUMF and timing for delivery will not
be locked until we are able to complete these robust
consultations and consider all of the feedback we have
received," said the source, who described a series of extensive
discussions between White House officials and lawmakers over the
past month.
